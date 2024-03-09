We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $62.52, demonstrating a -0.11% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.16%.
Shares of the diagnostic imaging company witnessed a gain of 12.65% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.
The upcoming earnings release of Lantheus Holdings will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.47, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $349.02 million, indicating a 16.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.27 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion, indicating changes of +0.64% and +10.34%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher within the past month. Lantheus Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Lantheus Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.96.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
