TSMC (TSM) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with TSMC (
TSM Quick Quote TSM - Free Report) standing at $146.37, reflecting a -1.9% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the chip company had gained 11.57% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of TSMC will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.29, indicating a 1.53% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $18.38 billion, indicating a 9.96% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.17 per share and a revenue of $85.41 billion, signifying shifts of +19.11% and +23.24%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for TSMC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.23% downward. TSMC presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, TSMC is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.17. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.17 for its industry.
Investors should also note that TSM has a PEG ratio of 3.37 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.37 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
TSMC (TSM) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
