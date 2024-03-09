Datadog (DDOG) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Datadog (
DDOG Quick Quote DDOG - Free Report) standing at $121.31, reflecting a -1.29% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.16%.
Shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company witnessed a loss of 6.51% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Datadog in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.34, showcasing a 21.43% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $590.1 million, indicating a 22.5% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $2.57 billion, which would represent changes of +7.58% and +20.73%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 195.21% lower. As of now, Datadog holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Datadog is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 86.76. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.92.
Meanwhile, DDOG's PEG ratio is currently 10.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
