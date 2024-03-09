Griffon (GFF) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

Griffon (
GFF Quick Quote GFF - Free Report) closed at $69.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the garage door and building products maker had gained 3.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's gain of 7.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Griffon in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.94, down 22.31% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $635.16 million, reflecting a 10.66% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.80 per share and a revenue of $2.65 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.73% and -1.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Griffon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.74% increase. As of now, Griffon holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Griffon is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.02, so one might conclude that Griffon is trading at a discount comparatively.
It's also important to note that GFF currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Diversified Operations industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.26.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Griffon (GFF) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
Griffon (GFF - Free Report) closed at $69.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the garage door and building products maker had gained 3.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's gain of 7.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Griffon in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.94, down 22.31% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $635.16 million, reflecting a 10.66% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.80 per share and a revenue of $2.65 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.73% and -1.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Griffon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.74% increase. As of now, Griffon holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Griffon is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.02, so one might conclude that Griffon is trading at a discount comparatively.
It's also important to note that GFF currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Diversified Operations industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.26.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.