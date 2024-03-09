We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $44.88, demonstrating a -0.29% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.16%.
Shares of the architectural glass maker witnessed a loss of 7.2% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 3.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tecnoglass in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.69, signifying a 36.11% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $194.24 million, indicating a 4.14% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.70 per share and a revenue of $893.22 million, representing changes of -7.04% and +7.19%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 14.16% decrease. Tecnoglass is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Tecnoglass currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.67, which means Tecnoglass is trading at a discount to the group.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
