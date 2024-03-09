We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Shopify (SHOP) Gained Today
Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $76.16, demonstrating a +1.1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.16%.
Shares of the cloud-based commerce company witnessed a loss of 14.27% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Shopify in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.16, reflecting a 1500% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.83 billion, reflecting a 21.24% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $8.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.03% and +20.07%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Shopify. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.57% lower within the past month. At present, Shopify boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Shopify is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 79.77. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.11 of its industry.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SHOP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.