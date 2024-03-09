We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $525.70, indicating a -1.36% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.65%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 30.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.4%.
The upcoming earnings release of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.29, showcasing a 34.84% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $358.72 million, indicating a 39.61% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $15.21 per share and a revenue of $1.56 billion, indicating changes of +21.68% and +27.99%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.08% increase. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.04. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.57.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
