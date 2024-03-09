We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MP Materials Corp. (MP) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know
MP Materials Corp. (MP - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $15.24, demonstrating a -0.2% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of MP Materials Corp. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.01, marking a 96.3% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $55.72 million, down 41.78% from the year-ago period.
MP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $342.43 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.56% and +35.11%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for MP Materials Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.29% lower. At present, MP Materials Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, MP Materials Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.11.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.