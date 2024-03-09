Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest market close, Allegiant Travel (
ALGT Quick Quote ALGT - Free Report) reached $72.49, with a -0.67% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.16%.
The travel services company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.36% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Allegiant Travel in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.29, showcasing a 57.57% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $657.5 million, reflecting a 1.2% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.68 per share and a revenue of $2.74 billion, indicating changes of -8.62% and +9.04%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Allegiant Travel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 13.44% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Allegiant Travel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Allegiant Travel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.57.
We can also see that ALGT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.6 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Image: Bigstock
