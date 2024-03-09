We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dividend Watch: 3 Companies Boosting Payouts
Several companies have been delivering positive news to shareholders lately, including announcements of higher dividend payouts.
A company opts to raise its dividend when confident in its current standing and cash-generating abilities. Of course, it also reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders, which is undoubtedly encouraging.
Three companies — NetEase (NTES - Free Report) , Verisk Analytics (VRSK - Free Report) , and Waste Management (WM - Free Report) — recently declared dividend hikes. For those with an appetite for income, let’s take a closer look at each.
NetEase
NetEase is an Internet technology company that develops applications, services, and other technologies for the Internet in China. NTES announced a sizable 120% boost to its quarterly payout, with the company also boasting a 24% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.
Analysts have been notably bullish on the company’s current year outlook, with the $7.91 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up 35% over the last year and suggesting year-over-year growth of 12%. The stock sports a Style Score of ‘A’ for Growth.
Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy, and specialized markets and financial services. The company announced a 14.7% boost to its dividend, bringing the quarterly payout to $0.39 per share.
Verisk has consistently increasingly rewarded its shareholders, as we can see illustrated below.
Waste Management
Waste Management is a leading provider of comprehensive waste management services in North America. The company boosted its quarterly payout by 7%, with the payout now totaling $0.75 per share.
Analysts have taken a bullish stance on the company’s earnings outlook, raising their expectations across all timeframes.
Bottom Line
Dividends soften the blow from drawdowns in other positions, provide more than one way to reap a return from an investment, and allow maximum returns through dividend reinvestment.
And all three companies above – NetEase (NTES - Free Report) , Verisk Analytics (VRSK - Free Report) , and Waste Management (WM - Free Report) – have recently boosted their payouts.