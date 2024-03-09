We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Monster Beverage (MNST) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Monster Beverage (MNST - Free Report) reached $59.18, with a -0.34% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.16%.
The the stock of energy drink maker has risen by 5.12% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.
The upcoming earnings release of Monster Beverage will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.44, marking a 15.79% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.93 billion, up 13.34% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $7.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.77% and +11.72%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Monster Beverage. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. Monster Beverage currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Monster Beverage is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.79. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20 for its industry.
We can also see that MNST currently has a PEG ratio of 2.3. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.27.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.