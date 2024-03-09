EOG Resources (EOG) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

EOG Resources (
EOG Quick Quote EOG - Free Report) closed at $118.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.16%.
The oil and gas company's shares have seen an increase of 4.24% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.75% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.
The upcoming earnings release of EOG Resources will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.72, signifying a 1.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.06 billion, showing a 0.31% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $11.46 per share and a revenue of $24.73 billion, indicating changes of -1.97% and +2.23%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for EOG Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.86% lower. EOG Resources presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
With respect to valuation, EOG Resources is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.69, so one might conclude that EOG Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, EOG's PEG ratio is currently 0.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.69 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, placing it within the bottom 17% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
