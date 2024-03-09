Coterra Energy (CTRA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Coterra Energy (
CTRA Quick Quote CTRA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.36, moving +0.76% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.16%.
The independent oil and gas company's stock has climbed by 6.78% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Coterra Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Coterra Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.78%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.43 billion, indicating a 19.47% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $5.87 billion, indicating changes of 0% and -0.67%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.87% lower. Right now, Coterra Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Coterra Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.58. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.69.
We can also see that CTRA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.21. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.69.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
