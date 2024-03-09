Pharma Stock Roundup: NVO's New Obesity Pill Data, RHHBY, AZN's Pipeline Updates

This week, data from
Novo Nordisk's early-stage study on a new weight loss pill called amycretin showed that it could be more effective than its popular injection for obesity, Wegovy. The FDA approved J&J's lung cancer medicine Rybrevant for first-line use. Roche / Alnylam announced positive data from a hypertension study on pipeline candidate, zilebesiran. AstraZeneca's two datopotamab deruxtecan applications for lung and breast cancer were validated in the EU. Recap of the Week's Most Important Stories At its Capital Markets Day, Novo Nordisk presented data from a phase I study on its new oral obesity pill called amycretin. The data showed that amycretin led to a weight loss of 13.1% in users in 12 weeks compared to placebo. The drug has shown faster weight loss than Wegovy, a GLP-1 agonist, which showed a weight loss of about 5-6% in a mid-stage study. Novo Nordisk's New Obesity Pill Tops Wegovy:
A phase I study on oral amycretin is already complete, while a phase I study on subcutaneous amycretin is ongoing with an expected data readout in 2025.
Novo Nordisk also announced top-line data from the kidney outcomes study, called FLOW, evaluating the efficacy of its diabetes medicine, Ozempic (semaglutide) for the prevention of the progression of renal impairment in people with type II diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD).
study achieved its primary endpointby showing that semaglutide 1.0 mg led to a statistically significant and superior reduction of 24% in the risk of kidney disease-related events (kidney disease progression as well as cardiovascular and kidney death) in the abovementioned patient group. Based on data from the FLOW outcomes study, Novo Nordisk expects to file regulatory applications seeking label expansion for Ozempic for the CKD indication in the United States and EU in 2024. Roche and partner Alnylam's phase II study evaluating zilebesiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of hypertension or high blood pressure, met its primary endpoint. Data from the study called KARDIA-2 showed that treatment with zilebesiran plus a standard-of-care hypertension drug led to a Roche/Alnylam's Hypertension Study Meets Main Goal: clinically and statistically significant reduction in systolic blood pressureat month three. Alnylam and Roche have also initiated the phase II study called KARDIA-3 to evaluate the efficacy of zilebesiran in people with uncontrolled hypertension who are at high cardiovascular risk. J&J announced that the FDA has granted approval to Rybrevant in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations. The approval for this expanded use of Rybrevant is based on data from the phase III PAPILLON study. The FDA had granted accelerated approval to Rybrevant in 2021 for patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations whose disease progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. PAPILLON was also a confirmatory study for this accelerated approval, and the latest FDA action converted the accelerated approval to a full approval. FDA Approves J&J's Rybrevant for First-Line EGFR-mutated NSCLC: The European Medicines Agency (EMA) validated two applications seeking approval of AstraZeneca's antibody drug conjugate, datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), for lung and breast cancer. AstraZeneca's Dato-DXd Lung & Breast Cancer Applications Validated in EU:
While one seeks approval for locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer in adult patients who have received prior systemic therapy, the other looks for approval for unresectable or metastatic HR+ HER2- breast cancer. The applications are based on data from the TROPION-Lung01 and TROPION-Breast01 phase III studies. In the United States, an application for the NSCLC indication is under review with the FDA. The FDA is expected to give its decision in the fourth quarter of 2024.
