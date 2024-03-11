Yara (YARIY) Invests in Dynelectro to Decarbonize Production

Back to top

Yara International ASA's (YARIY - Free Report) venture investment team, Yara Growth Ventures, has invested in Dynelectro, which develops technology to exploit the potential of solid oxide electrolysis (SOE). While SOE produces renewable hydrogen and e-fuels with the best feasible efficiencies, it has previously experienced system longevity difficulties. The initiative is part of Yara's efforts to decarbonize fertilizer production and enable the hydrogen economy.

Dynelectro's technique significantly extends the life of SOE systems from 2 to 10 years, and it enables the integration of SOE with intermittent renewable electricity, which is a critical condition for large-scale adoption.

Decarbonizing the fertilizer value chain is a critical component of ensuring a sustainable global food supply and one of the company's key goals. Investing in entities like Dynelectro helps to fulfill that plan by promoting breakthrough technologies for producing low-emission end products at a reasonable cost.

The investment entails following the company's seed round, which was led in May 2023 by The Export and Investment Fund of Denmark, which is Denmark's national promotional bank and export credit agency, with contributions from Vsquared Ventures, a leading European deep-tech fund and additional local venture investors. The funds will be used to support demonstration projects and further technological development.

Shares of Yara have lost 28.2% over the past year compared with a 25.9% decline of its industry.

