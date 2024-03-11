See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
American Century Large Company Value Investor (ALVIX - Free Report) : 0.84% expense ratio and 0.83% management fee. ALVIX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With annual returns of 9.63% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Invesco Growth and Income R6 (GIFFX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. GIFFX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 10.26%, expense ratio of 0.42% and management fee of 0.36%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Principal EDGE Midcap R6 (PEDMX - Free Report) : 0.67% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. PEDMX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually features a portfolio with stocks of various styles and sizes, allowing for diversification within a strategy that focuses on mid cap companies. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 9.56% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.