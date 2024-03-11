Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 11, 2024

  • Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN - Free Report) jumped 4.9% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40.
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST - Free Report) shares slid 7.6% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $58.44 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $59.19 billion.
  • Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) rose 1.6% on real estate emerging as the biggest winner of the day.
  • Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) fell 1.9% on the semiconductor slump.

