We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Golar LNG (GLNG) Shares Improve 3.6% Post Q4 Earnings Beat
Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) shares have gained 3.6% since its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings release on Feb 29. The uptick can be attributed to the better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein both earnings and revenues outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Quarterly earnings of 90 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents. Revenues of $78.6 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $76.8 million and improved year over year.
Golar LNG Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Golar LNG Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Golar LNG Limited Quote
Adjusted EBITDA of $114.24 million improved 31% year over year.
GLNG exited the fourth quarter of 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $679.22 million compared with $727.13 million at the end of the prior quarter.
GLNG’s share of contractual debt at the end of the reported quarter increased 45% to $1.22 billion.
GLNG repurchased 2.9 million shares at an average price of $21.27 per share during 2023. During fourth-quarter 2023, it repurchased 1.3 million shares at an average price of $21.48 per share.
Currently, GLNG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performances of Other Transportation Companies
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s (JBHT - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.47 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 and declined 23.4% year over year.
JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3,303.70 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,236.2 million but fell 9.5% year over year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, fell 6% year over year.
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding $1.88 from non-recurring items) of $1.28 per share, which comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17. Earnings, however, declined 13.51% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.
Revenues of $14,223 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,069.5 million and increased 5.87% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong holiday air travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) came in at $13,661 million, up 11% year over year.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.00, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 but declined 18.7% year over year.
Operating revenues of $13,626 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,546.8 million. The top line increased 9.9% year over year due to upbeat air travel demand. This was driven by a 10.9% rise in passenger revenues (accounting for 91.1% of the top line) to $12,421 million. Almost 41,779 passengers traveled on UAL flights in the fourth quarter.