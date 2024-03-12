We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $6.12, demonstrating a +0.99% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.41%.
Shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer witnessed a loss of 11.53% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 4.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.01, marking a 200% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $25.5 million, indicating a 30.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
UUUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $30.07 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -58.33% and -20.73%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.28% higher. As of now, Energy Fuels holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.