Vail Resorts (MTN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2024, Vail Resorts (
MTN Quick Quote MTN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.08 billion, down 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.76, compared to $5.16 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion, representing a surprise of -6.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.07.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Vail Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Mountain - Total skier visits: 7.26 thousand versus 7.67 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Lodging - Managed condominium statistics - RevPAR: $164.43 compared to the $178.03 average estimate based on three analysts. Mountain - ETP: $83.08 versus $81.50 estimated by three analysts on average. Lodging - Owned hotel statistics - RevPAR: $140.65 compared to the $154.94 average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue: $77.82 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue: $999.98 million versus $1.07 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change. Net Revenue- Real estate: $0.16 million compared to the $5.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Retail/rental: $136.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $152.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.9%. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Other: $51.68 million versus $49.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change. Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue- Managed condominium rooms: $28.31 million versus $32.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.7% change. Net Revenue- Resort net revenue: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Dining: $82.06 million versus $86.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Vail Resorts here>>>
Shares of Vail Resorts have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Vail Resorts (MTN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended January 2024, Vail Resorts (MTN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.08 billion, down 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.76, compared to $5.16 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion, representing a surprise of -6.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.07.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Vail Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Vail Resorts here>>>
- Mountain - Total skier visits: 7.26 thousand versus 7.67 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Lodging - Managed condominium statistics - RevPAR: $164.43 compared to the $178.03 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Mountain - ETP: $83.08 versus $81.50 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Lodging - Owned hotel statistics - RevPAR: $140.65 compared to the $154.94 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue: $77.82 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%.
- Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue: $999.98 million versus $1.07 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.
- Net Revenue- Real estate: $0.16 million compared to the $5.38 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Retail/rental: $136.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $152.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.9%.
- Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Other: $51.68 million versus $49.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.
- Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue- Managed condominium rooms: $28.31 million versus $32.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.7% change.
- Net Revenue- Resort net revenue: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
- Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Dining: $82.06 million versus $86.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change.
Shares of Vail Resorts have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.