Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Casey's (CASY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) reported $3.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $2.33 for the same period compares to $2.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20, the EPS surprise was +5.91%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Casey's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of Stores (EOP): 2,639 compared to the 2,628 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of Fuel gallons sold: 689.25 million compared to the 682.9 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Same-store sales - Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage - YoY change: 7.5% versus 6.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Same-store sales - Grocery & General Merchandise - YoY change: 2.8% versus 3.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Fuel: $2.05 billion compared to the $2.20 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Other: $62.61 million versus $62.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage: $349.41 million compared to the $351.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Grocery & General Merchandise: $865.55 million compared to the $865.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.
  • Gross Profit- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage: $208.33 million versus $206.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Grocery & General Merchandise: $293.18 million compared to the $291.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Casey's here>>>

Shares of Casey's have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise