See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
ClearBridge Large Cap Value R (LCBVX) - free report >>
Putnam Small Cap Value R (PSCRX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
ClearBridge Large Cap Value R (LCBVX) - free report >>
Putnam Small Cap Value R (PSCRX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
JPMorgan US Equity Fund L (JMUEX - Free Report) has a 0.54% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JMUEX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 15.96% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
ClearBridge Large Cap Value R (LCBVX - Free Report) : 1.4% expense ratio and 0.49% management fee. LCBVX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. LCBVX, with annual returns of 10.43% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Putnam Small Cap Value R (PSCRX - Free Report) : 0.72% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. PSCRX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.08% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.