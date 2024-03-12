We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hawkins (HWKN) Buys Industrial Research, Spurs Water Treatment
Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN - Free Report) has completed the acquisition of Industrial Research Corporation. Industrial Research provides water treatment chemicals and equipment to customers across central and northern Louisiana, eastern Texas and southern Arkansas.
HWKN is continuing to implement its strategy to expand its water treatment business, and this tuck-in acquisition fills a geographical need in northern Louisiana and east Texas, allowing the company to accelerate its growth in the surrounding regions. Industrial Research has established a solid business that is well-connected to the local community, and the company intends to retain those relationships.
Shares of Hawkins have gained 75.4% over the past year compared with a 32.5% rise of its industry.
Sales from the company’s Water Treatment segment climbed 20% year over year to $82 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Sales were driven by higher selling prices on many of HWKN’s products and higher volumes for certain products.
Hawkins, on its fiscal third-quarter call, said that it anticipates that its diverse business portfolio and overall robustness will enable it to sustain free cash flow generation and execute its growth strategy effectively.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Hawkins currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR - Free Report) .
United States Steel carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). X beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 54.8%. The company’s shares have soared 77% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have soared 52.3% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 69% in the past 60 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. AMR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 24.8%, on average. AMR shares are up around 134.7% in a year.