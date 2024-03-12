We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Group 1 (GPI) Buys Modern Classic Motors in South Carolina
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) has acquired Modern Classic Motors in Hilton Head, SC. The buyout comprises three franchises, including Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter and Honda in Beaufort County, one of the swiftly expanding counties in South Carolina.
With this acquisition, Group 1 expanded its relationship with Mercedes-Benz to 17 franchises in the United States and United Kingdom. The company also expanded its partnership with Honda to 13 franchises in the United States.
The transaction is expected to add $140 million to GPI's annual revenues.
In February, the automotive retailer acquired Newport Lexus and Tustin Lexus. These stores are Lexus’s top-performing dealerships in Orange County, CA. The transaction is expected to add $350 million to the company’s annual revenues.
Apart from these acquisitions, Group 1 also acquired Toyota, Honda, Hyundai and Kia dealerships, one Toyota Certified pre-owned center and three collision centers in February. The acquisition underscores the company’s aims to expand its U.S. portfolio in the greater Baltimore/Washington DC market. This metropolitan area ranks as the sixth largest in the United States. The transaction includes Honda’s two highest-volume dealerships in the state of Maryland.
The acquisition is expected to add $500 million to the company’s annual revenues.
Year to date, Group 1 has added an estimated $1 billion in annual revenues. In 2023, it added estimated annual revenues of $1.1 billion.
Group 1 owns 202 dealerships, 265 franchises and 43 collision centers in the United States and United Kingdom so far.
