Ferroglobe (GSM) to Pioneer Battery-Grade Metallurgical Silicon

Ferroglobe ( GSM Quick Quote GSM - Free Report) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Coreshell, a U.S.-based battery technology company, to produce the first battery-ready metallurgical silicon.
This innovative material will be used as an alternative to graphite in EV batteries and will aid in the development of low-cost, high-range EV batteries. This breakthrough will not only help the automotive sector overcome cost and range limitations since the introduction of electric vehicles but also accelerate its transition to clean energy.
Batteries comprise 30-40% of the total cost of electric cars. Using silicon in batteries will not only have cost advantages but given that it can store up to 10 times more energy in the anodes than graphite, it could potentially result in a 30% increase in driving range.
Coreshell’s proprietary battery technology features a unique nanomaterial electrode coating, which can be easily applied to the surface of the electrodes in lithium-ion batteries during the manufacturing process. It prevents the rapid loss of life while still allowing lithium ions to pass through, and is currently the only proven solution to mitigate the degradation of micrometric silicon. Coreshell’s technology has proven to extend the capacity of these batteries by 30% or more, while reducing costs for automakers.
Ferroglobe’s proprietary metallurgical purification process to produce up to 99.995% silicon is cost-effective and does not use any chemical reagent, a key technology for producing affordable silicon active material. These innovations enable, for the first time, the development of lithium-ion batteries with metallurgical silicon-dominant anodes.
According to both companies, battery-grade, micrometric silicon is the fastest way to decarbonize the mobility industry. Silicon stores 10 times the energy of graphite and is available in sufficient quantity and quality.
So far, no other player in the industry has been able to unlock the power of metallurgical silicon. Also, the high cost and scaling challenges of highly engineered or silane-based synthetic silicon anodes have prevented the industry to benefit from its true potential.
Combining Ferroglobe’s silicon and Coreshell’s technology, battery-grade metallurgical silicon can now be feasible and will help deliver low cost, long-range EV batteries.
Price Performance
Ferroglobe’s shares have declined 3.3% over the past year against the
industry’s 1.8% growth. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Ferroglobe currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) , Ecolab Inc. ( ECL Quick Quote ECL - Free Report) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. ( AMR Quick Quote AMR - Free Report) . ECL and AMO currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and CRS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.96 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 11% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%. CRS shares have gained 50.4% in a year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.39 per share, indicating an increase of 22.7% from the prior year’s reported number. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.7%. ECL shares have gained 41.9% in a year. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $43.05 per share. Earnings estimates have moved 48% north in the past 60 days. AMR shares have rallied 114.7% in a year.
Image: Bigstock
Ferroglobe’s shares have declined 3.3% over the past year against the industry’s 1.8% growth.
Ferroglobe currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , Ecolab Inc. (ECL - Free Report) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR - Free Report) . ECL and AMO currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and CRS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.96 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 11% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%. CRS shares have gained 50.4% in a year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.39 per share, indicating an increase of 22.7% from the prior year’s reported number. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.7%. ECL shares have gained 41.9% in a year.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $43.05 per share. Earnings estimates have moved 48% north in the past 60 days. AMR shares have rallied 114.7% in a year.