Exploring Analyst Estimates for Embraer (ERJ) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
The upcoming report from Embraer (ERJ - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, indicating an increase of 12.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.21 billion, representing an increase of 11.1% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Embraer metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Commercial Aviation' to come in at $867.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Executive Aviation' will likely reach $718.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.7% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Defense & Security' will reach $203.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +34.9% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Services & Support' will reach $421.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should arrive at $27.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22% from the prior-year quarter.
Shares of Embraer have demonstrated returns of +17.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ERJ is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>