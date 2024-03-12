Back to top

Company News for Mar 12, 2024

  • Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN - Free Report) rose 3.1% after reporting a fourth-quarter 2023 loss of 40 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of 70 cents.
  • Shares of The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) declined 3% amid the ongoing Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) 737 MAX 9 mid-air emergency investigations.
  • Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE - Free Report) fell 1.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 19 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of 23 cents.
  • Shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) slid 1.2% on the semiconductor slump.

