Compared to Estimates, ADM (ADM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) reported $22.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.4%. EPS of $1.36 for the same period compares to $1.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.65 billion, representing a surprise of -2.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ADM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Processed volumes - Oilseeds: 8,841 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8,666.43 Kmt.
  • Processed volumes - Corn: 4,718 Kmt versus 4,344.93 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Carbohydrate Solutions: $2.63 billion compared to the $3.35 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total Ag Services and Oilseeds: $18.52 billion compared to the $18.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $102 million versus $97.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.
  • Revenues- Total Nutrition: $1.72 billion versus $1.77 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.
  • Adjusted Segment operating profit- Carbohydrate Solutions (Corn Processing): $309 million compared to the $309.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Segment operating profit- Total Nutrition: -$10 million versus $113.55 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Segment operating profit- Nutrition- Animal Nutrition: $15 million versus $16.76 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Segment Operating Profit (Loss)- Total Ag Services and Oilseeds: $954 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $916.45 million.
  • Adjusted Segment Operating Profit (Loss)- Ag Services: $214 million compared to the $290.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Segment Operating Profit (Loss)- Crushing: $389 million compared to the $328.73 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of ADM have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

