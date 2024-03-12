We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, ADM (ADM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) reported $22.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.4%. EPS of $1.36 for the same period compares to $1.93 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.65 billion, representing a surprise of -2.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how ADM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for ADM here>>>
- Processed volumes - Oilseeds: 8,841 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8,666.43 Kmt.
- Processed volumes - Corn: 4,718 Kmt versus 4,344.93 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues- Carbohydrate Solutions: $2.63 billion compared to the $3.35 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.4% year over year.
- Revenues- Total Ag Services and Oilseeds: $18.52 billion compared to the $18.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Other: $102 million versus $97.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.
- Revenues- Total Nutrition: $1.72 billion versus $1.77 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.
- Adjusted Segment operating profit- Carbohydrate Solutions (Corn Processing): $309 million compared to the $309.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Adjusted Segment operating profit- Total Nutrition: -$10 million versus $113.55 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Adjusted Segment operating profit- Nutrition- Animal Nutrition: $15 million versus $16.76 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Adjusted Segment Operating Profit (Loss)- Total Ag Services and Oilseeds: $954 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $916.45 million.
- Adjusted Segment Operating Profit (Loss)- Ag Services: $214 million compared to the $290.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Adjusted Segment Operating Profit (Loss)- Crushing: $389 million compared to the $328.73 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of ADM have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.