Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN - Free Report) reported $46.49 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was -33.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Enfusion, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Platform subscriptions: $43.05 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $42.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%.
  • Revenues- Managed services: $3.06 million versus $3.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $0.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1609.1%.
Shares of Enfusion, Inc. have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

