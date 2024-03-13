We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Amplify (AMPY) Denies Any Relation to Oil Sheen in California
Amplify Energy Corporation (AMPY - Free Report) , a U.S.-based upstream energy player, reported that the sheen, off the coast of Huntington Beach in California, as seen on Mar 8, is not known to be related to its operations. Shares of the company plunged nearly 18% on Friday, following reports of the oil spill.
The U.S. Coast Guard revealed that any remaining recoverable oil sheen was not observed during the morning overflight conducted off the coast of Huntington Beach. It is still unclear if the sheen was caused by a leak or a spill. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the sheen. According to a regulatory filing, the incident was reported at the Elly platform by a subsidiary of Amplify.
The incident was reported at the site of a massive spill in 2021. Amplify owns the pipeline that spilled nearly 588 barrels (approximately 25,000 gallons) of crude oil in the ocean and along the coast of Huntington Beach in 2021. However, as mentioned earlier, AMPY believes that the sheen is not related to its operations.
The significant oil sheen that was discovered on Mar 8, was approximately 2.5 miles in length and 0.5 miles in width. Tar balls were also discovered along the shoreline in Huntington Beach. Although thebeaches remained open, people were urged to notify a lifeguard if they spotted any tar.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife’s office of oil spill prevention and response in California reported that one oiled bird and a grebe had been recovered until Friday.
