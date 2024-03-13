We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Franklin's (BEN) February AUM Benefits From Upbeat Markets
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported its preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1.62 trillion as of Feb 29, 2024. This reflected an increase of 1.3% from the prior month’s level.
The improvement was driven by positive markets and long-term net inflows, including the previously disclosed $5.5 billion in the retirement channel. However, fixed-income institutional client redemption of $2 billion affected the AUM balance.
BEN recorded equity assets of $572.8 billion, which increased 4% from the previous month. Further, multi-asset AUM was $162.5 billion, which increased 1.2% from January 2024.
However, fixed income AUM of $564.3 billion at the end of February 2024 decreased slightly from the January-end level. Also, the cash management balance was $66.3 billion, down 2.6% from the prior month’s level.
Additionally, alternative assets were $256.4 billion, which remained unchanged from the prior month’s level.
Franklin’s global reach and investment strategies and acquisitions are expected to support its financials. Also, a strong AUM balance will continue to support top-line growth. We expect AUM and revenues to witness a compound annual growth rate of 7.4% and 2.9% by fiscal 2026, respectively. However, elevated expenses and high reliance on investment management fees for the bulk of its revenues are near-term concerns.
Over the past three months, shares of Franklin have gained 9.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 22.5%.
At present, Franklin carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
This week, Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) recorded a preliminary AUM of $176.1 billion for February 2024, down 3% as of Jan 31, 2024. The company offered services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets. This was excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) recently reported AUM of $164.9 billion for February 2024. This reflected a 2.9% rise from $160.2 billion reported in the prior month.
By asset class, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM was up 4.4% from the January level to $31.3 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $15.7 billion increased 3%. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM rose 3.4% to $17.1 billion. The U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM increased 5.5% to $13.5 billion.