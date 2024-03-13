Back to top

Amazon (AMZN) and Angi (ANGI) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more stocks for your aggressive growth radar screen. This week he is taking a look at a couple of “A” stocks. Not only do these stocks start with the letter “A” but they both have a Zacks Style Scores for growth that are “A” as well.

Brian explains in the video that just about all of his aggressive growth Zacks Rank Buy videos the stocks will have a growth style score of ”A”. He also looks for stocks that have a weaker value style score. The thinking here is that value investors and growth investors are inherently looking for different things.

Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) is first up on the list and Brian takes a look at the most recent beat the company posted as well as the earnings estimate revisions over the last 60 days. He then speaks to the rate of growth that the company is seeing noting that growth remains consistent for 2024 and 2025. Given the fact that the revenue numbers come from such a high base the consistency of growth is impressive.

Finally Brian takes a look at the valuation metrics that most investors peak at and then looks at the chart to see if there can be any information gleaned from the trading history.

Next up is Angi (ANGI - Free Report) Which is a Zacks rank #1 (Strong Buy) just like Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) . Brian notes that if interest rates start to move lower people that are trapped in their homes and want to purchase larger homes are likely to start to fix up their homes and complete small projects. Hiring contractors can be very difficult and this company is focused on reviews to help customers find the right company.

As he did with Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) Brian takes a look at the earnings history, earnings estimate revisions, sales growth and other valuation metrics before taking a look at the chart.


