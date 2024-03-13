We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hologic (HOLX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) reached $75.64, with a -0.9% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.54%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had gained 3.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 2.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hologic in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.98, down 7.55% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1 billion, indicating a 2.49% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $4.02 billion, which would represent changes of +1.52% and -0.19%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hologic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.15% downward. As of now, Hologic holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hologic has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.01 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.33.
We can additionally observe that HOLX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.58. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Instruments industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.29.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.