Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Apogee Enterprises (APOG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $56.78, demonstrating a +0.04% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.
The the stock of glass products company has risen by 1.34% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Apogee Enterprises in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.97, indicating a 12.79% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $342.87 million, indicating a 0.36% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Apogee Enterprises. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Apogee Enterprises is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Apogee Enterprises is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.99. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.98.
The Glass Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
