Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $11.91, indicating a +1.19% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 7.88% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.13. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.17 for its industry.
The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.