Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Heron Therapeutics (HRTX - Free Report) reported revenue of $34.23 million, up 14% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.07, compared to -$0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.98 million, representing a surprise of +10.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +53.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Heron Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product sales- Sustol: $3.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.6%.
  • Product sales- Aponvie: $0.47 million versus $0.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Product sales- Zynrelef: $5.69 million compared to the $4.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +46% year over year.
  • Product sales- Cinvanti: $24.27 million versus $22.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Heron Therapeutics here>>>

Shares of Heron Therapeutics have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise