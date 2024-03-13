Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, loanDepot (LDI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, loanDepot (LDI - Free Report) reported revenue of $228.63 million, up 34.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.16, compared to -$0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $239.4 million, representing a surprise of -4.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -166.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how loanDepot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net interest income: $1.31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -64.1%.
  • Revenues- Gain on origination and sale of loans, net: $113.19 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $133.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.1%.
  • Revenues- Other income: $21.98 million compared to the $18.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Servicing fee income: $132.48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $117.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.6%.
  • Revenues- Change in fair value of servicing rights, net: -$57.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$42.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
Shares of loanDepot have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

