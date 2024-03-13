Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, The Beauty Health Company (SKIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $96.8 million, down 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.07, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $87.55 million, representing a surprise of +10.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +36.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how The Beauty Health Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $59.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.94 million.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $18.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.88 million.
  • Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific: $18.70 million versus $18.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Delivery Systems Net Sales: $44.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.09 million.
  • Consumables Net Sales: $52.20 million compared to the $47.46 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for The Beauty Health Company here>>>

Shares of The Beauty Health Company have returned +18.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise