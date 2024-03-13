We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) ending at $4.34, denoting a -0.46% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.54%.
Heading into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 4.39% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.83, showcasing a 36.15% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $846.03 million, down 11.36% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.70 per share and a revenue of $4.43 billion, demonstrating changes of +28.27% and -7.87%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.07% higher. AMC Entertainment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.