Dominion Energy (D) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $46.98, indicating a -1.39% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.54%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 5.35% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $0.93 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.06%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.65 billion, indicating a 11.52% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $17.01 billion, indicating changes of +51.26% and +3.79%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 10.26% decrease. At present, Dominion Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, Dominion Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.84. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that D currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.57 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, positioning it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.