Helen of Troy (HELE) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, Helen of Troy (HELE - Free Report) closed at $119.43, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.54%.
The personal and household products company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.22% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Helen of Troy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.31, up 14.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $477.88 million, indicating a 1.38% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Helen of Troy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Helen of Troy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Helen of Troy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.95, so one might conclude that Helen of Troy is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that HELE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Cosmetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 157, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.