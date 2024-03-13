Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD - Free Report) reported $71.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.5%. EPS of -$0.25 for the same period compares to -$0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68.88 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22, the EPS surprise was -13.64%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Allbirds, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Stores: 60 compared to the 60 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Store - United States: 45 versus 45 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Store - International: 15 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15.
  • Net Revenue- International: $16.19 million compared to the $14.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.9% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- United States: $55.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $54.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Allbirds, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. have returned -20.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise