Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Target Hospitality (TH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Target Hospitality (TH - Free Report) reported revenue of $126.22 million, down 17.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $118 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +20.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Target Hospitality performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Hospitality & Facilities Services - South: $36.23 million versus $38.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
  • Revenue- All Other: $2.49 million versus $1.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +249.3% change.
  • Revenue- Government: $87.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $78.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.1%.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Hospitality & Facilities Services - South: $12.42 million versus $13.67 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Government: $65.66 million compared to the $62.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Target Hospitality here>>>

Shares of Target Hospitality have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise