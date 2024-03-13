Silicon Motion (SIMO) Boosts Portfolio With Innovative Launches

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ( SIMO Quick Quote SIMO - Free Report) has recently launched UFS (Universal Flash Storage) 4.0 controller, the SM2756, to address the increasing demand for AI-powered smartphones and advanced automotive and edge computing. In addition, the company also launched a second-generation SM2753 UFS3.1 controller. The advanced product launches expand SIMO’s portfolio of controllers, designed to support UFS4.0 to UFS2.2 standards. The company’s UFS portfolio is known to deliver high-end performance and “low power embedded storage” for a wide range of products. It also extends support to a wide range of NAND flash storage, which includes next-generation high-speed 3D TLC and QLC NAND. The advanced SM2756 UFS 4.0 controller solution is built on cutting-edge 6nm EUV technology and MIPI M-PHY low-power architecture. It offers sequential read speeds exceeding 4,300 MB/s and write speeds over 4,000 MB/s, supporting up to 2TB of 3D TLC and QLC NAND flash. This ensures a performance boost with reduced power consumption and data reliability. The technology is set to enter mass production in the middle of 2024. The second generation SM2753 UFS 3.1 controller features sequential read speeds of 2150MB/s and write speeds of 1900MB/s. The solution possesses a high-speed serial-link-based MIPI M-PHY HS-Gear4 x 2-lane and SCSI architecture model (SAM) providing enhanced performance. It is set to enter mass production with immediate effect. New-age LDPC ECC technology and SRAM data error detection and correction are incorporated into UFS controller solutions. These are important for increasing efficiency and data credibility, backed by lower consumption of power. Further, the company highlighted that premium smartphones require high power performance and capacity and low powered NAND storage to satisfy next-generation AI functionality and applications. SIMO’s latest 6nm EUV SM2756 technology will aid smartphone makers in this pursuit, added management. The single channel SM2753 is likely to expand SIMO’s footprint in the emerging UFS3 market. Silicon Motion has established itself as the leading merchant supplier of client SSD controllers to module makers. It is well-equipped to adapt to industry changes, as it has collaborated with flash vendors to develop proprietary controller technology to overcome the existing weakness of 3D NAND and outshine peers. The company has expanded its SSD controller program engagements with PC OEMs and eMMC/UFS controllers for smartphones, automotive applications and IoT/smart devices. Shares of the company have risen 17.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 91%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Boosts Portfolio With Innovative Launches
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO - Free Report) has recently launched UFS (Universal Flash Storage) 4.0 controller, the SM2756, to address the increasing demand for AI-powered smartphones and advanced automotive and edge computing. In addition, the company also launched a second-generation SM2753 UFS3.1 controller. The advanced product launches expand SIMO’s portfolio of controllers, designed to support UFS4.0 to UFS2.2 standards.
The company’s UFS portfolio is known to deliver high-end performance and “low power embedded storage” for a wide range of products. It also extends support to a wide range of NAND flash storage, which includes next-generation high-speed 3D TLC and QLC NAND.
The advanced SM2756 UFS 4.0 controller solution is built on cutting-edge 6nm EUV technology and MIPI M-PHY low-power architecture. It offers sequential read speeds exceeding 4,300 MB/s and write speeds over 4,000 MB/s, supporting up to 2TB of 3D TLC and QLC NAND flash. This ensures a performance boost with reduced power consumption and data reliability. The technology is set to enter mass production in the middle of 2024.
The second generation SM2753 UFS 3.1 controller features sequential read speeds of 2150MB/s and write speeds of 1900MB/s. The solution possesses a high-speed serial-link-based MIPI M-PHY HS-Gear4 x 2-lane and SCSI architecture model (SAM) providing enhanced performance. It is set to enter mass production with immediate effect.
New-age LDPC ECC technology and SRAM data error detection and correction are incorporated into UFS controller solutions. These are important for increasing efficiency and data credibility, backed by lower consumption of power.
Further, the company highlighted that premium smartphones require high power performance and capacity and low powered NAND storage to satisfy next-generation AI functionality and applications. SIMO’s latest 6nm EUV SM2756 technology will aid smartphone makers in this pursuit, added management. The single channel SM2753 is likely to expand SIMO’s footprint in the emerging UFS3 market.
Silicon Motion has established itself as the leading merchant supplier of client SSD controllers to module makers. It is well-equipped to adapt to industry changes, as it has collaborated with flash vendors to develop proprietary controller technology to overcome the existing weakness of 3D NAND and outshine peers. The company has expanded its SSD controller program engagements with PC OEMs and eMMC/UFS controllers for smartphones, automotive applications and IoT/smart devices.
Shares of the company have risen 17.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 91%.
