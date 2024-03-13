Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) reported $2.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.1%. EPS of $5.44 for the same period compares to $5.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.06, the EPS surprise was +7.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Williams-Sonoma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change: -6.8% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -7.9%.
  • Number of stores - Pottery Barn Kids: 46 compared to the 43 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Comparable store sales - West Elm - YoY change - WSM: -15.3% versus -10.1% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - Pottery Barn Kids and Teen - YoY change: -2.5% compared to the -5.5% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Comparable store sales - Pottery Barn - YoY change: -9.6% compared to the -8.7% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Number of stores - Williams-Sonoma: 156 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 159.
  • Number of stores - West Elm: 121 compared to the 123 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Pottery Barn: $874 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $869.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.6%.
  • Revenue- Williams-Sonoma: $524 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $515.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Revenue- Other: $117 million compared to the $87.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- West Elm: $453 million compared to the $473.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Pottery Barn Kids and Teen: $311 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $302.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Williams-Sonoma here>>>

Shares of Williams-Sonoma have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise