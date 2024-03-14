We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nice Enhances Customer Base With the Recent Addition of iQor
NICE (NICE - Free Report) is bolstering its presence in transforming customer experience solutions. The company announced that iQor, a leading managed services provider in customer engagement, is leveraging the NICE CXone platform.
With this cloud-native customer experience platform iQor aims to transform interactions and deliver an outstanding digital experience across diverse industries.
By integrating CXone into its Symphony [AI], a generative AI ecosystem, iQor leverages real-time analytics and solutions derived from NICE's expertise alongside its own industry experience to drive agile and customized omnichannel experiences.
NICE’s Strong Portfolio Aids Clientele
NICE’s shares have increased 20.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 8.6%. The uptick can be attributed to growth in its customer base, driven by the strong adoption of platform solutions such as CXone, Evidencentral, Actimize, Inform Elite, Robotic Process Automation and Investigate.
NICE’s expanding international footprint is noteworthy. It expanded the CXone Cloud infrastructure customer base in Japan by launching a second region in Osaka, introducing a specialized Business Continuity service to ensure uninterrupted contact center operations during natural disasters and enhance overall resilience for Japanese customers.
Expanding portfolio has been a key catalyst. In March, NICE Actimize launched ARCHIVE-X, a cloud-based all-in-one archiving and records management solution, providing financial services firms with comprehensive compliance support by securely archiving various communication types in the NICE Compliance Cloud.
NICE’s growing efforts to enhance its customer base on the back of its robust cloud solutions are expected to drive top-line growth.
For the first quarter of 2024, NICE expects non-GAAP revenues between $650 million and $660 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $654.81 million, indicating 14.50% growth year over year.
Non-GAAP earnings are estimated in the $2.40-2.50 per share band. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.45 per share, indicating a 20.69% year-over-year increase.
NICE currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
