We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wisdom Tree (WT) February AUM Rises Sequentially on Net Inflows
WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) reported total assets under management (AUM) of $102.9 billion as of Feb 29, 2024, which reflected a 2.6% increase from the prior-month level. The rise was primarily driven by net inflows.
In February, WT recorded inflows of $1.02 billion, $13 million, $98 million and $46 million from international developed market equity, emerging market equity, fixed income and cryptocurrency, respectively.
These inflows were partially offset by outflows from U.S. equity, commodity and currency, alternatives, and leveraged and inverse strategies of $126 million, $533 million, $5 million and $2 million, respectively.
The company’s strong organic growth profile, along with a solid AUM balance, will likely aid its top line in the near term. However, a challenging operating environment remains a near-term headwind.
Over the past six months, shares of WisdomTree have gained 19.3% compared with 13% growth of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, WisdomTree carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) reported an AUM of $164.9 billion in February 2024. This reflected a 2.9% rise from $160.2 billion as of Jan 31, 2024.
By asset class, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM grew 4.4% from the January level to $31.3 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $15.7 billion increased 3%. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM rose 3.4% to $17.1 billion. The U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM improved 5.5% to $13.5 billion.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) announced an AUM for February 2024. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $745 billion reflects a 2.6% rise from the end of January 2024.
The increase in AB’s monthly AUM was mainly driven by market appreciation and positive net flows across all channels.
AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM increased 4.9% on a sequential basis to $324 billion. Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) rose 1.5% to $138 billion. Fixed Income AUM of $283 billion increased marginally from the end of January 2024.