We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) standing at $28.77, reflecting a +1.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.54%.
Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 7.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.64, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.26 billion, up 6.54% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.63 per share and a revenue of $53.6 billion, indicating changes of +3.95% and +7.8%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.06% increase. As of now, Enterprise Products Partners holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.83. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.32 for its industry.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.