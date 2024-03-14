We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BJ's Restaurants (BJRI - Free Report) closed at $36.36, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.54%.
Shares of the restaurant chain witnessed a gain of 3.76% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 2.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BJ's Restaurants in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect BJ's Restaurants to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $336.2 million, down 1.49% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50% and +2.34%, respectively, from last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for BJ's Restaurants. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.33% lower. BJ's Restaurants is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, BJ's Restaurants is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.65.
One should further note that BJRI currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BJRI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.