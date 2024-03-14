See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Columbia Small Cap Value II Class R5 (CRRRX - Free Report) has a 0.87% expense ratio and 0.83% management fee. CRRRX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With yearly returns of 8.56% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Voya Large Cap Value Portfolio A (IPEAX - Free Report) : 1.24% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. IPEAX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 11.59% over the last five years, IPEAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
PGIM QMA Large Cap Core Equity A (PTMAX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.72%. Management fee: 0.35%. Five year annual return: 13.52%. PTMAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.